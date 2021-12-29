Two charged after injured man without jacket or shoes found on side of road: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have charged two men with attempted murder and kidnapping after a man was found injured in the snow on the side of the road in November.

According to police, a person walking along River Road in the RM of St. Andrews found a man in his mid-20s lying by the path on Nov. 20. The man was left in the snow tied up, severely injured and without a jacket or shoes. The victim was taken to a Winnipeg hospital, and the Major Crimes Unit came in to investigate.

Police said the victim, who is from Winnipeg, agreed to meet with several people he knew outside of his home in the North Kildonan neighbourhood. When he went outside, he was forced into a waiting vehicle and taken to an unknown home.

While at the home, the victim was tied up and seriously assaulted, with his captors demanding he call family and friends to plead for large sums of money. Eventually, various personal items were stolen from the victim and he was taken to River Road and abandoned.

According to police, officers investigated and obtained a search warrant for a home in the Sturgeon Creek neighbourhood and arrested Adem Ahmed Mohamed, an 18-year-old man. On Dec. 27, Akech Dut Ajak, a 31-year-old man, was arrested at a home in Osborne Village.

Ajak and Mohamed have both been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery. Both have been detained in custody.

The charges against the two men have not been proven in court.