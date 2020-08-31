WINNIPEG -- Two people face charges in connection with the assault of a 76-year old woman on Pacific Avenue earlier in August.

Winnipeg Police say a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old woman arrested on Aug. 28 are both charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported officers were called to a report that a 76-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue.

Police said their investigation had determined that the woman had allegedly been assaulted by two suspects while walking in the area.

Police allege the suspects returned a short time later and assaulted the victim a second time while she was still on the ground injured from the first assault. She was left suffering on the ground for approximately two-and-a-half hours before someone called for assistance.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable condition.

