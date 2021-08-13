The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged two men in connection with the stabbing death of a 60-year-old man one week ago.

Justin Everett McKay, 31, and Jeremiah Christian Zglobicki, 19, were arrested on Thursday.

McKay was charged with manslaughter, while Zglobicki was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Owen Laverne Pruden. The charges have not been proven in court.

The stabbing happened in the 100 block of Henry Avenue on Aug. 7. Investigators allege the three men got in a fight when Pruden was stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died of his injuries.

Zglobicki and McKay remain in custody.