Two charged in midnight convenience store robbery: Police

Two convenience store clerks are recovering after being assaulted during a robbery in the Burrows area overnight.

Winnipeg police said they got the call around midnight on June 11, responding to a commercial robbery in the 600 block of McPhillips Street.

Investigators believe that two suspects, one wearing a disguise to hide his identity, entered the store armed with bear spray and a hatchet. They demanded money from the two employees. The victims tried to stop the robbery, but police say one of the suspects armed himself with a metal object and hit both victims in the upper body. They were rushed to hospital and treated for their injuries. The suspects fled on foot after stealing the till’s cash drawer and tobacco products.

Police searched the area for both suspects, tracking them down in the back lane of Manitoba Avenue near Sinclair Street.

The suspects and victims were not previously known to one another.

A 40-year-old man and 32-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, face robbery and weapons charges. All charges must be proven in court.