

Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg





Two children and a man were sent to hospital in critical condition after an incident at a swimming pool in a St. James apartment complex.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Courts of St. James on Ronald Street.

According to the city, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to an emergency involving three individuals at a swimming pool in an apartment complex in the 200 block of Ronald Street.

"Paramedic crews provided medical treatment and transported all three individuals to hospital in critical condition," said a news release

Winnipeg police tell CTV News a man and two children were sent hospital.

Residents noticed commotion and a large police presence at the complex Sunday evening.

Police are investigating the incident and said they don't expect to make any arrests.