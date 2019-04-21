Featured
Two children, man sent to hospital after incident at swimming pool in St. James
Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, April 21, 2019 9:46PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 21, 2019 11:22PM CST
Two children and a man were sent to hospital in critical condition after an incident at a swimming pool in a St. James apartment complex.
It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Courts of St. James on Ronald Street.
According to the city, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to an emergency involving three individuals at a swimming pool in an apartment complex in the 200 block of Ronald Street.
"Paramedic crews provided medical treatment and transported all three individuals to hospital in critical condition," said a news release
Winnipeg police tell CTV News a man and two children were sent hospital.
Residents noticed commotion and a large police presence at the complex Sunday evening.
Police are investigating the incident and said they don't expect to make any arrests.