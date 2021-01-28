WINNIPEG -- Two Winnipeg city councillors say there may be a need for a supervised drug consumption site in the city because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillors Sherri Rollins and Cindy Gilroy have tabled a motion at Thursday’s council meeting to study the merits and feasibility of a supervised consumption site, also known as a safe injection site.

The motion says entry requirements at many Winnipeg shelters act as a “barrier” for those using substances

The motion says the conditions around COVID-19 are leading to a rise in drug and alcohol use. It also points out Winnipeg has seen an increase in substance use in bus shelters.

“Those who use substances report a loss of social connection and supports, greater increase in isolation, fear, and anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the motion states.

The councillors want a report back in four months looking at provincial and federal funding options, as well as legislation governing the establishment and operation of drug consumption sites and managed alcohol programs.

Mayor Brian Bowman has indicated support for supervised consumption sites in the past.

In a 2018 year-end interview with CTV News, Premier Brian Pallister said he doesn’t believe safe injection sites work, saying there are concerns they attract drug dealers and crime.