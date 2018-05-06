Winnipeg Police along with Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services were called to a small brush fire Friday night where two men were caught in a blaze.

The fire broke out in a field behind a business complex in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West around 11:15 p.m.

The men were found in the field and were taken to hospital to treat their significant burns, but eventually succumbed to their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation