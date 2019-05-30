

CTV Winnipeg





A plane crash near Red Lake, Ont., has led to the deaths of both a pilot and a passenger, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The report that a plane went down in the area of Domain Lake, west of Red Lake, came in Wednesday morning around 9:50 a.m.

Local officers are working with the OPP’s North West Region Emergency Response Team and forensic investigators.

Police said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be investigating the crash’s cause.