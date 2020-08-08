WINNIPEG -- Two 18-year-olds are dead after being thrown from their car during a tornado in Virden, Man. on Friday evening.

According to RCMP, officers responded to reports of a tornado touching down near Highway 83 and Road 50N in the RM of Pipestone, located approximately 16 kilometres south of Virden, at around 8:10 p.m.

RCMP said a farm property had suffered extensive damage by the tornado and that two vehicles had been carried away and thrown into a nearby field.

After searching the first vehicle, found closer to the highway, officers located a 54-year-old man, from the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

While searching the surrounding area, RCMP found an 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, both from Melita. They were both pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP believe the 18-year-olds were ejected from the vehicle during the storm.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to assist with the flipped car, but a spokesperson said it cancelled the mission since it wasn't required.

RCMP continued to search the area for other possible victims, but none were located.