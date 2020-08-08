Advertisement
Two dead, one injured after tornado rips through Virden, Man. Friday evening
Two 18-year-olds are dead after being thrown from their car during a tornado in Virden, Man. on Friday evening. (Source: Twitter/ Misheyla Iwasiuk)
WINNIPEG -- Two 18-year-olds are dead after being thrown from their car during a tornado in Virden, Man. on Friday evening.
According to RCMP, officers responded to reports of a tornado touching down near Highway 83 and Road 50N in the RM of Pipestone, located approximately 16 kilometres south of Virden, at around 8:10 p.m.
RCMP said a farm property had suffered extensive damage by the tornado and that two vehicles had been carried away and thrown into a nearby field.
After searching the first vehicle, found closer to the highway, officers located a 54-year-old man, from the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
While searching the surrounding area, RCMP found an 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, both from Melita. They were both pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP believe the 18-year-olds were ejected from the vehicle during the storm.
STARS Air Ambulance was called to assist with the flipped car, but a spokesperson said it cancelled the mission since it wasn't required.
RCMP continued to search the area for other possible victims, but none were located.