WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday, both linked to variants of concern.

The deaths are a man in his 30s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern, along with a man in his 50s from Winnipeg linked to the Alpha variant.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Manitoba is now 1,154.

Manitoba also announced 71 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 56,586. One previously announced case was removed due to a data correction.

Of the new cases, 32 were announced in Winnipeg, 19 were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and 12 were in the Southern Health Region. The Northern Health Region and the Prairie Mountain Health Region each had four new cases.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 5.6 per cent, while in Winnipeg, it is 5.5 per cent.

This is a developing story. More to come.