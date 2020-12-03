WINNIPEG -- Two dogs were found dead following a house fire in the East Kildonan neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called out to reports of a fire in a single-storey home in the 900 block of Consol Avenue at 8:47 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the home. They entered the building to attack the fire and declared it under control at 9:31 p.m. No injuries were reported by firefighters.

Crews searching the home found no one inside but did locate two dogs that had died.

No damage estimates are available and the investigation into the fire continues.