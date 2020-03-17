WINNIPEG -- McNally Robinson Booksellers confirmed more than two dozen workers have been laid off from its prairie locations amid the spread of COVID-19.

According to an email from co-owner Chris Hall, the 25 layoffs are because of reduced hours, a decrease in sales and the temporary closure of the Prairie Ink Restaurants. He noted this impacts both stores in Winnipeg, as well as the store and restaurant in Saskatoon.

Lori Baker, co-owner, said in a statement it was an “extremely hard and heartfelt decision.”

“We are doing our best to get through this very difficult time, and unfortunately these leaves of absence were necessary in order to try to safeguard the business and staff as a whole.”

She said hopefully in the future they will be able to resume business and bring back all of their employees, noting she expects they will require government assistance.