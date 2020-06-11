The cause of a fire that left two Winnipeg firefighters with minor injuries is under investigation.

According to the City of Winnipeg, two firefighters were left injured after flames broke out in a home on Borebank Street Thursday.

The city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called at 5:19 p.m. to a one-storey home in the 700 block of Borebank Street.

The city said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home when crews arrived. The fire was under control at 7:01 p.m.

Everyone inside the home got out safely before firefighters were on the scene. The city also said two dogs were safely removed from the home and reunited with their owners.

The two injured firefighters were assessed on the scene, but neither needed to be taken to hospital.

The home was significantly damaged by smoke, water, and fire but no damage estimate was available Thursday night.