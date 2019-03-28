

CTV Winnipeg





An investigation has been launched after two fires were reported on Thursday within one minute of each other on the same street.

At 11:19 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service received a report from police about a garage fire in the 400 block of Maryland Street. Crews had the fire under control by 11:35 a.m.

Then at 11:20 a.m., they received 911 reports about a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Maryland Street that had the potential to threaten a nearby home. Fire crews arrived on scene, confirmed the home had been evacuated and put out the fire that had engulfed two vehicles. The home wasn’t damaged.

No one was hurt and no damage estimates are available right now.