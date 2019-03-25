

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says no one was injured after two unrelated fires in the 1000 block of Powers Street Monday morning.

The WFPS said they responded to reports of the first fire in a residential building around 9:15 a.m. Once on scene crews discovered the blaze, which started in a clothes dryer, and were able to get it under control quickly.

Occupants of the home had already evacuated before fire crews arrived.

The WFPS says preliminary observations suggest a dryer malfunction was the cause of the blaze.

The WFPS says in 2018, it responded to 12 dryer fires. It says residents can reduce the risk of these types of fires by following these important tips:

• Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional to ensure it is in good working order;

• Do not use the dryer without a lint filter and always clean the filter after each load of laundry;

• Periodically check the venting system to ensure there is no lint buildup and it is not damaged, crushed or restricted;

• Make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running;

• Never leave a dryer running when leaving your home.

A second fire on Powers Street

The WFPS says they responded to the second fire at a three-story apartment building just after 11 a.m.

Once on scene crews say they battled heavy smoke but were able to get the blaze under control quickly.

Damage in the building was mostly contained to the suite where the fire happened. Residents of the building were evacuated but were able to return. No one was injured in the blaze.

Fire crews also rescued a cat from the suite where the fire happened and Winnipeg Animal Services were on scene to help the animal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.