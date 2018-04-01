

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of two bodies in Kenora.

Police said a 62-year-old woman and 57-year-old man, both from Kenora, were found dead inside a residence on Hawk Lake Road Saturday afternoon. Police responded just before 3 p.m. for a report of a sudden death.

The OPP, along with several other units, are investigating the circumstances surround the deaths.

Police said there is no concern for public safety at this time.

A post mortem is expected to take place in the coming days in Toronto.