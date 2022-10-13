Two games on the field for high school football on Thursday

A pair of games took the high school football field Thursday.

Division 2 action had the Kelvin Clippers hosting the Sisler Spartans.

The Clippers played some shutdown football and grab the win 37-0.

Then switching to Division 3, the Maples Marauders and St. John's Tigers clashed in the winter weather.

Maples coming out on top 38-12.

Friday will be a busy day as there are 11 games on the schedule.