Two health-care aides facing charges in Oakview Place abuse investigation: police

Winnipeg police say two health-care aides are facing assault charges following an investigation into abuse allegations at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say the health-care aides were arrested Monday and released on undertakings with conditions. A 49-year-old woman is facing three assault charges, and a 36-year-old woman is facing two assault charges.

Police have not released the names of the health-care aides as the charges have yet to be formally laid against them.

The arrests come nearly two months after the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) confirmed the investigation into abuse allegations.

The WRHA previously said a whistleblower came forward to local Extendicare management in February, with allegations that two health-care aides were mistreating residents. However, the WRHA said it was only informed about the allegations four months later when another whistleblower came forward.

The WRHA confirmed the two health-care aides remained at work until they were placed on leave in June.

In a release Tuesday, Winnipeg police alleged the two health-care aides used, 'inappropriate physical actions on separate occasions to gain the compliance of five elderly residents while performing their daily care duties.'

Police said this happened between August 2021 and January 2022.

CTV News has reached out to the WRHA and Extendicare for comment.

This is a developing story. More to come.