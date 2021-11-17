LIVE AT 2 PM
Two highways in Manitoba closed due to winter weather
Highway 5 at Ste. Rose South in Manitoba is snow covered at 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2021. (Manitoba government highway camera)
WINNIPEG -
Two highways in Manitoba have closed due to the winter weather impacting driving conditions.
The province announced Wednesday afternoon that Highway 5 from McCreary to Saint Rose du Lac, and Highway 68 from The Narrows to Saint Rose du Lac, are both currently closed.
Images from traffic cameras in the areas show snow covering the roads.
Motorists are reminded to use caution while driving during the winter.