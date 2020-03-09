WINNIPEG -- Two homes have been destroyed following a pair of overnight fires in Winnipeg’s Crescentwood and Rossmere areas.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Winnipeg fire crews were called to a house fire in the 900 block of Grosvenor Avenue.

According to the City of Winnipeg, upon arrival firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the home, initially attacking the fire from inside. As conditions worsened, crews were forced to leave the house and fight the fire from outside using aerial ladder trucks.

Everyone inside the house got out before firefighters arrived, and two neighbouring homes were evacuated for precautionary reasons. No one was hurt.

The city noted firefighters saved several exotic birds, though one cat is still missing.

The city said there’s no damage estimate currently available, but the house has significant smoke, fire and water damage. It said the home is “likely to be considered a complete loss.” A business nearby also suffered water damage.

Southbound lanes are now open on Stafford Street, and the northbound median lane is open. Emergency crews are in the northbound burb lane. Grosvenor Avenue is closed between Stafford and Wentworth Streets. The roads will open once firefighters are finished, but drivers in the area should still be cautious as the water used to fight the fire has frozen. The city is monitoring and apply sand and de-icing products.

Once the fire is extinguished, the cause of the fire will be investigated.

A SECOND HOUSE FIRE

Then at 3:42 a.m. on Monday, Winnipeg fire crews were called to a fire at am empty bungalow in the 200 block of Oakview Avenue.

Firefighters found the house completely engulfed by flames and heavy smoke.

Crews used thermal imaging cameras and determined the floor inside was compromised and it was unsafe to go inside the house. The fire was declared under control by 4:39 a.m.

No one was hurt and the cause is being investigated. The city said the house is a total loss.

The city noted there was also a two-car garage fire just before 6:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Dudley Avenue. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is being investigated.