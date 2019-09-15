Two injured after 'serious assault' at downtown apartment building
Renee Rodgers, CTV News
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 9:06PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, September 15, 2019 9:18PM CST
Winnipeg police said two people were injured after a serious assault at a downtown apartment building overnight.
Police said they were called to The Avenue at 265 Portage Avenue early Sunday morning. .
Blood spatter could be seen in a hallway and on a set of stairs inside of the apartment block.
Sunday night police said the two victims were in stable condition.
Police are investigating.