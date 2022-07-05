Two killed following crash with semi: RCMP

A 91-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were both killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck Monday night.

RCMP was called to the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 2 in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress at approximately 7:50 p.m.

According to investigators, a vehicle being driven south on Highway 5 entered the intersection and collided with a semi-truck and trailer that was heading east on Highway 2.

The 91-year-old man driving the vehicle, and the 86-year-old passenger, both from the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-driver, a 58-year-old man from Souris, suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.