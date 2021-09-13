Two killed in house fire on First Nation in northwest Manitoba: RCMP

Thompson RCMP were called to a house fire at Lac Brochet, Man. at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 8. First Nations safety officers held the scene before Mounties arrived. Thompson RCMP were called to a house fire at Lac Brochet, Man. at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 8. First Nations safety officers held the scene before Mounties arrived.

