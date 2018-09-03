

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba RCMP is urging drivers to heed warnings and stay away from the driver’s seat if they’ve had a drink following two fatal collisions involving alcohol.

Cranberry Portage RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Friday, August 31 around 8:25 a.m. on Sturgeon Landing Road, 15 km west of Provincial Highway 10.

Following an investigation, police determined a pick-up truck with three women from Sturgeon Landing, Saskatchewan was driving west when it went into a ditch striking a tree. A 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead on scene and the other passenger, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman, not injured in the crash. She is facing charges of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death and bodily harm.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Cranberry Portage RCMP at 204-742-4044.

SATURDAY

Steinbach RCMP were called to an off-road vehicle rollover on Saturday, September 1 around 11:30 p.m.

Police found that two people from the RM of Tache, a 36-year-old man and 8-year-old boy, had been riding in the side-by-side off roader when it rolled over and landed on the man. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The boy was not injured.

Police believe that both the boy and man were not wearing seatbelts or helmets.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

An investigation is underway.