WINNIPEG -- A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have died following a snowmobile crash in Norway House on Tuesday.

RCMP in Norway House was called to the ice near Mission Island at 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, RCMP said officers determined a snowmobile with two people riding it collided with a dock.

The man and woman were both thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said both occupants were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash continues.