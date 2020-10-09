WINNIPEG -- Two schools in Manitoba are announcing potential COVID-19 exposures on Friday.

One potential exposure occurred at the University of Winnipeg Collegiate, located at 515 Portage Avenue, while the other occurred at Kleefeld School, at 101 Friesen Avenue. Kleefeld is located nearly 58 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

The potential exposure at the University of Winnipeg Collegiate occurred on September 28 and 30, and October 5 and 7. The province said there is no evidence of in-school transmission or that the infection was acquired at school.

"Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if they develop," the province said in its bulletin.

The potential exposure at Kleefeld School happened Oct. 1 and 2. The cohort impacted is self-isolating and has moved to remote learning.