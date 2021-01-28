WINNIPEG -- Two Manitobans with COVID-19 have been fined for breaking public health orders.

Thompson RCMP stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot on Cree Road. Police said the driver, a 36-year-old man, did not have a valid driver’s licence so he was issued a ticket. The driver called the vehicle’s owner, a 36-year-old woman, who then came to the scene to drive the vehicle home.

After the officer looked at her licence, she suggested that he use hand sanitizer as she was COVID-19 positive. Police said the officer questioned why she wasn’t isolating and she told him she didn’t want her vehicle to be towed.

The officer contacted health officials who confirmed both she and the man were positive and should be quarantining. There were also two other people in the vehicle at the time.

“During this pandemic, first responders have made a lot of sacrifices in their personal lives in terms of how they interact with their loved ones in order to serve the public,” said Insp. Christopher Hastie in a news release.

“The blatant disregard of a public health order in this instance jeopardizes the police officer’s health, and the health of their family.”

Both the 36-year-old man and woman were later issued $1,296 fines for failing to comply with public health orders.

RCMP said the officer involved in the stop was wearing personal protective equipment during the interaction. He remains on active duty, but is monitoring for any COVID-19 symptoms.