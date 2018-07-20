

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service are reporting that two men have been arrested after they displayed an alleged baggie of drugs in front of the police on Thursday.

Around 9:05 p.m., officers were patrolling the Notre Dame Avenue and Albert Street area, where there are barricades that limit pedestrian and traffic access because of construction. Officers said they saw two men, one of whom ran through the barricades and into the side of a marked police car, striking his upper body against the side mirror. Officers then got out of the car to check on his well-being.

The second man approached the police car and Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Services were called for the man who struck is upper body.

While waiting for the ambulance, officer said the first man, who ran into car, allegedly passed a clear plastic baggie with a white substance to the other man.

Both men were taken into custody.

Anthony Howdle, 48, from Alberta has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance-cocaine.

Levi Howdle, 21, from Flin Flon, Man., has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance-cocaine and failure to comply with conditions of recognizance.

Both men are detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.