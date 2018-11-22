

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two men following an incident at a shopping mall where security members were threatened while attempting to stop a robbery.

Police said on Wednesday around noon they were alerted of a robbery at a mall in the 2300 block of McPhillips.

Security staff told Winnipeg police the men had stolen clothes from a retail outlet. When two security guards approached them, one man reportedly took out a hatchet, raised it over his head and issued threats.

Police said the men fled, and security followed, when each suspect allegedly took out a weapon – one had a hatchet, the other a knife – and swung them in the direction of security.

When police arrived the security staff, as well as a number of bystanders provided police with location details. Officers found and arrested two men in the McPhillips Street and Kingsbury Avenue area.

No one was hurt and the stolen items were found, police said.

Brandon Alexander Leach, 24, and a 33-year man have each been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

Leach is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, and the 33-year-old has been released on promise to appear.