WINNIPEG -- Manitoba First Nations Police Service arrested two men during a traffic stop after officers noticed one had a warrant and the other allegedly had drugs on them.

On Thursday morning, officers in Sandy Bay, Man. noticed a van with no licence plates and pulled it over.

The driver of the van provided a false name to the police. Officers later confirmed his identity and found that the man had a warrant for his arrest from the Winnipeg Police Service.

The 35-year-old man was arrested for identity fraud along with the Winnipeg Police Service warrant and remanded in custody.

Officers also noticed open alcohol in the vehicle and removed the passenger.

Officers conducted a search of the passenger and located a bag with a substance believed to be about 2.75 grams of crystal meth.

The 37-year old passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and released on an appearance notice for an August court date.

No charges have been proven in court.