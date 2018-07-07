

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has charged two people following a violent home invasion that happened on June 14 in the 700 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. when a man and boy broke into a home with their faces covered and one was wielding a sawed-off shotgun.

The two forced their way into the suite and confronted the lone person at the home. A shot was fired at the victim and missed, and then he was hit over the head with the gun.

Police said they stole several items, and while trying to run away one of them tripped accidentally discharging the firearm.

Police located one of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, at his home in the Earl Grey neighbourhood and arrested him on June 18.

He was charged with:

Break Enter & Commit Robbery - Dwelling House

Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence

Disguise with Intent

Fail to Comply Condition Undertaking by Judge/Justice

On Friday, July 6 around 11:20 a.m., police found and arrested the second suspect in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue.

Derek Donald Franklin, a 36-year-old man from Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Break Enter & Commit Robbery - Dwelling House

Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence

Disguise with Intent

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order (x3)

Both have been detained in custody.