

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two men in connection with a rash of property crimes in the River Heights area that spanned over several months.

Police have been investigating the crimes, which date back to August, and on Tuesday arrested two men in relation to the following incidents:

- On Aug. 14 a mailbox in the 200 block of Corydon Avenue was broken into;

- On Nov. 14 a garage in the 600 block of Ash Street was broken into;

- On Nov. 15 a storage trailer in the 200 block of Lindsay Street was broken into;

- Between Nov. 6 and 18 a shed in the 100 block of Borebank Street was broken into;

- On Nov. 30 a package delivered to an address in the 300 block of Lockwood Street was stolen;

- Mail was stolen from a home in the 200 block of Waverley Street on Dec. 1;

- Mail was stolen from a home in the 700 block of Mulvey Avenue on Dec. 4;

- On Dec. 5 a garage in the 100 block of Brock Street was broken into;

- On Dec. 10 a construction site in the 400 block of Academy Road was broken into;

- On Dec. 13 a construction site in the 200 block of Niagra Street was broken into;

- On Dec. 15 a garage in the 600 block of Academy Road was broken into.

Police said on Dec. 14 attempts were made to sell property that was allegedly stolen during these incidents. Officers were notified and matched serial numbers from the properties.

On Dec. 18 the suspects were arrested while trying to take a package that was delivered to a home in the first 100 block of Wilton Avenue.

Jacob Alexander Barsalou, 23, and Nathaniel Leigh Chepesky, 25, have been charged with possession of a weapon, theft under $5,000 and 12 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

They are both in custody.