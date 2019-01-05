Featured
Two men charged in New Year’s Day shooting death
Police presence around Nairn Ave. on Jan. 1, 2019.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 1:19PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, January 5, 2019 1:26PM CST
Two men have been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day killing of a 31-year-old man.
Police opened its first homicide investigation of the year after they say Adam Travis Martin was shot and killed on Jan. 1 in the Chalmers neighborhood.
He had been found injured outside a house in the 400 block of Nairn Ave. near Archibald St. just after 6 a.m.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.
On Thursday, police arrested a suspect just after 5 a.m. at a different house in the 400 block of Nairn Ave.
Samuel Zanen Moneyas, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and was detained in custody.
On Friday, police arrested another suspect around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Kent Rd.
Storm Alexander Moar, 22, is charged with second-degree murder and several weapons charges.
He was detained in custody.