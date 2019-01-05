

Two men have been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day killing of a 31-year-old man.

Police opened its first homicide investigation of the year after they say Adam Travis Martin was shot and killed on Jan. 1 in the Chalmers neighborhood.

He had been found injured outside a house in the 400 block of Nairn Ave. near Archibald St. just after 6 a.m.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect just after 5 a.m. at a different house in the 400 block of Nairn Ave.

Samuel Zanen Moneyas, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and was detained in custody.

On Friday, police arrested another suspect around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Kent Rd.

Storm Alexander Moar, 22, is charged with second-degree murder and several weapons charges.

He was detained in custody.