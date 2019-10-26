Two men have been charged after police officers were threatened during an investigation, Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said.

During an investigation into a trio of violent home invasions in Waywayseecappo last weekend, MFNPS said officers learned that two men were conspiring to obstruct police. Officers also learned that one of the men made comments that officers found threatening. MFNPS took steps to ensure the safety of the officers in the community.

On Wednesday, Timothy Travis Cloud and Christopher George Cloud were charged with conspiracy to commit obstruction. Both men were taken into custody, though Timothy has been released on a recognizance with court-imposed conditions, MFNPS said. Christopher remains in custody.

On Thursday, MFNPS said officers executed a search warrant at Timothy’s home and found a AR-15 rifle along with ammunition, and edged weapons.

MFNPS continues to investigate.