Two men dead following shooting at Johnny G’s
The incident happened early morning Wednesday in the area of the restaurant, which is on Main Street between Broadway and York Avenue.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 5:29AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 10:52AM CST
Winnipeg police have confirmed that two men are dead following a shooting Wednesday morning at Johnny G’s restaurant.
The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the restaurant, which is on Main Street between Broadway and York Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene they found two men with gunshot wounds, who were taken to hospital, but later died.
Police said there is no danger to the public.
No other information is available right now.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.
This isn’t the first time Johnny G’s on Main Street has been marred by violence. William Edward Moar died after being shot in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2013.