Two men face charges following a school break-in: police
Police said their Air1 officers saw two suspects carrying bags as they left the school. (File image of the Air1 helicopter.)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:10AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:50AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A 28-year-old man is being charged after an attempted burglary at a school on Brazier street.
At around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Winnipeg police responded to a break-in alarm at the school.
Police said their Air1 officers saw two suspects carrying bags as they left the school. Air1 directed officers on the ground, including the K-9 unit, to their hiding place beside a nearby garage. Police said the suspects were found to be in possession of break-in tools and other items which police said came from the school.
Officers also discovered items among the stolen property which had been taken from a vehicle on Tuesday night, police said.
Preston Kyle Wood, 28, is charged with:
• Break Enter and Commit - Place
• Possession of Break-In Instruments
• Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice X2
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000.
Police said he was detained.
An unidentified 23-year-old man of Winnipeg was arrested for break enter and commit – place, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000. Police said he was released on a Promise to Appear.