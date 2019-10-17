

CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG -- A 28-year-old man is being charged after an attempted burglary at a school on Brazier street.

At around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Winnipeg police responded to a break-in alarm at the school.

Police said their Air1 officers saw two suspects carrying bags as they left the school. Air1 directed officers on the ground, including the K-9 unit, to their hiding place beside a nearby garage. Police said the suspects were found to be in possession of break-in tools and other items which police said came from the school.

Officers also discovered items among the stolen property which had been taken from a vehicle on Tuesday night, police said.

Preston Kyle Wood, 28, is charged with:

• Break Enter and Commit - Place

• Possession of Break-In Instruments

• Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice X2

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000.

Police said he was detained.

An unidentified 23-year-old man of Winnipeg was arrested for break enter and commit – place, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000. Police said he was released on a Promise to Appear.