WINNIPEG -- Two men have died after their snowmobile broke down leaving them stranded in poor conditions near Lac Brochet, RCMP said.

RCMP said on Wednesday afternoon two men were found dead outside Lac Brochet – a community more than 530 kilometres north of The Pas.

Mounties said three men had been out snowmobiling near Lac Brochet the day before when their machine broke down.

"All three males began walking back towards the community, however it is believed that due to poor conditions, the three became separated," RCMP said in a news release.

A 31-year-old man made it back to the community, but the other two men did not.

RCMP said the community started a search, eventually finding the men – aged 26 and 20 – dead. RCMP said the men were found not far from the community.

The men are believed to have died from exposure, RCMP said, adding an investigation is ongoing while officers wait for the results of an autopsy. RCMP said no criminality is suspected in the deaths.

Thompson RCMP and the Officer of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.