WINNIPEG -- Two men pleaded guilty on Tuesday in the murder of a Winnipeg teen.

Ronald Bruce Chubb has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 2019 killing of Jaime Adao, 17.

Geordie Delmar James pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The court heard James broke into the home with Chubb and grabbed a knife and other items.

He left the home before police arrived and court heard he didn't cause any injuries but there was foreseeability of bodily harm.

Court heard Adao was home with his grandma when two men broke in and the teen called 911.

Adao was stabbed in the back in a struggle with Chubb.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb and Devon McKendrick.