Two men removed from flight following argument: RCMP

WINNIPEG -

Two men were pulled off a WestJet flight at the Winnipeg James Richardson International Airport departing for Calgary on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP told CTV News two men started arguing at the gate prior to boarding and the verbal altercation continued on the airplane.

RCMP said officers boarded the flight, scheduled for a 4:40 p.m. departure, around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Officers removed the two men from the flight, but no charges were laid, and no physical injuries were reported.

RCMP said the two men were booked on later flights.

In an email, a WestJet spokesperson said, in part, “Unruly situations in flight are extremely rare and do not reflect the behaviour of the vast majority of our guests. We nevertheless take these situations very seriously and all our operational WestJetters are trained to safely deescalate and manage them.”