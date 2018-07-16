

CTV Winnipeg





Two men were taken to hospital after a large fight broke out between two separate groups on Sunday night, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Officers said they went to Sherbrook Street and Westminster Avenue after a fight and motor vehicle collision was reported in the area at around 10:40 p.m.

They said when they arrived they found two men who were hurt. Then men were then taken to hospital in unstable and critical conditions, but have now been upgraded to stable.

The road was taped off late Sunday night into early Monday morning, but has since been reopened.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation continues by the major crimes unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).