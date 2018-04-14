

CTV Winnipeg





Two men were taken to hospital in critical condition Friday night after being stabbed in separate incidents.

The first happened close to 8:30 p.m. in the first 100 block of Agnes Arnold Place.

Police said a small group of people were in a residence when an argument started. A third person intervened in the argument and then stabbed a 21 year-old man in the upper body.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on scene and charged with aggravated assault. He remains in custody.

The second incident happened just after 9:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Portage Avenue.

A 20 year-old man was confronted by several people he did not know; when he tried to run away he was caught and stabbed twice in the upper body.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

When police arrived on the scene one man tried to leave, but was caught by police. The attacker was held by bystanders until police arrived.

Herbert Bushie, 26, and Seivaindo Bushi, 25, have both been charged with aggravated assault among other charges. Both remain in custody.

Both cases remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).