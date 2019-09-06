

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are asking for help finding two missing children, ages 10 and 11, last seen in Southdale Thursday afternoon.

Lily Baptiste, 10, was last seen wearing a black faux leather jacket, a black and white sweater, distressed jeans and grey boots.

Kashis Ducharme, 11, was last seen wearing brown Jordan runners, black shorts and a black t-shirt.

Police are concerned about their well -being and ask anyone with information to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.