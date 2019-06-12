

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba First Nations Police Service is seeking the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers who were last seen getting on a bus to go to the Brandon Fair Sunday.

Quina Bell, 16, and her boyfriend Chavez Duck, 18, were leaving Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, but never came home, police say.

Bell is Indigenous, about 100 pounds, 5’5”, with glasses, brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was carrying a black backpack.

Duck is also Indigenous, about 150 pounds, 5’8”, with brown eyes and black neck-length hair. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, black and white shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Police said Bell and Duck may be in Little Grand Rapids, Duck’s home community.

Police are asking people with information about Bell and Duck to contact the Canupawakpa detachment at (204) 854-2953 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Outside of office hours and over holidays, contact your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).