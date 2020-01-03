WINNIPEG -- A pair of Manitobans are heading to Australia on Saturday, Jan. 4 to help manage the massive wildfires across the country.

According to a spokesperson from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, this will bring the total to five, as there are three Manitobans there right now.

In total, there are about 100 Canadians either on the ground or preparing to travel to Australia to help with the wildfires. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, Canada has never sent personnel internationally other than the United States.

Canadian personnel are working in logistics, managing firefighters and resources, and developing strategies to extinguish the fires. They are set up in teams in trailers and offices that are as close to the fires as possible.

On Jan. 4, a group of 21 Canadians are heading to Australia to replace a group that went there in December, and on Jan. 6 another group will head out as well.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said no further deployments are planned.

- With files from CTV’s Beth Macdonell.