WINNIPEG -- As the province's Phase Four plan comes into effect on Saturday, Cineplex announced two of its theatres will be opening in Winnipeg.

The two theatres that will open its doors on Saturday are SilverCity St. Vital Cinemas, located in the St. Vital mall, and Scotiabank Theatre, which is located at CF Polo Park.

The movie theatre giant said in a news release it is using a phased approach to reopening and more theatres will reopen in the next several weeks, which includes three in Manitoba.

The two movie theatres will look different compared to how it looked before the pandemic hit.

Cineplex said several measures will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The measures include:

• Having reserved seating for all theatres, which will see seating options automatically blocked off to allow for physical distancing;

• Reducing capacity in all auditoriums;

• Enhanced cleaning throughout all facilities, including high touch areas such as seats and restrooms;

• Theatres will only be accepting debit and credit cards for payments. Gift cards will be an exception to the rule;

• Concession options will be limited to popcorn and other core concessions;

• Employees will be wearing personal protective equipment; and

• Hand sanitizer will be available for all guests and employees throughout the buildings.

Cineplex also announced the Rec Room at Seasons is now open, but it will have reduced hours.

“The past four months have given us a new appreciation for the importance of friends and family and the power of shared experiences with those we love,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex, in a news release. “Entertaining is what we do best, and we simply can’t wait to safely welcome guests back to our theatres and The Rec Room for some much-deserved entertainment, fun and escape.”

As part of welcoming back Winnipeggers and Manitobans to the theatre, Cineplex said it will be offering tickets for $5 and theatres will be showing popular new releases as well as summer favorites.