WINNIPEG -- There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 303.

The announcement was made on the Government of Manitoba's twitter account.

Public health officials advise 2 new cases of #Covid19MB have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 303. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 15, 2020. https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d pic.twitter.com/yYVhMXp3Ds — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) June 13, 2020

There are seven active cases, and 289 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Friday, no one in Manitoba was in hospital due to COVID-19.