Two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 12:07PM CST Last Updated Saturday, June 13, 2020 12:20PM CST
WINNIPEG -- There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 303.
The announcement was made on the Government of Manitoba's twitter account.
There are seven active cases, and 289 people have recovered from the virus.
As of Friday, no one in Manitoba was in hospital due to COVID-19.