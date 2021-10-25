Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba, 334 cases since Friday

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba health officials announced two new deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, with both being reported over the weekend.

The first death was a man in his 70s from the Southern Health Region on Saturday linked to an unspecified variant, the second death was also connected to an unspecified variant and was a man in his 80s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region on Sunday.

There have been 1,237 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials also noted Manitoba recorded 334 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 62,907 since March 2020.

On Saturday there were 107 cases, 149 were identified on Sunday and 78 cases were reported on Monday.

Breaking down the 78 cases on Monday, 54 were not vaccinated, five were partially vaccinated and 19 were fully vaccinated.

36 cases in Southern Health, 32 not fully vaccinated;

18 in Prairie Mountain, 14 not fully vaccinated;

12 in Winnipeg, seven not fully vaccinated;

10 cases in Northern Health, five not fully vaccinated; and

Two cases in the Interlake, one of those cases was not fully vaccinated.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 3.9 per cent and 1.7 per cent in Winnipeg and the province has 1,071 active cases.

There are currently 83 Manitobans in hospital due to COVID-19, 58 are still infectious.

There are also 20 people needing intensive care support; 16 have active COVID-19.

Of those active cases in hospital, 44 are not vaccinated, two have at least one dose, and 12 are fully vaccinated. In the ICU, 11 people are not vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, 2,130 tests were completed, bringing the total to 1,073,161 since February 2020.

On the vaccine front, 86.6 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, while 83.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.