Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; 42 cases Tuesday
Manitoba has recorded two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to the province's dashboard, Manitoba has had 1,211 since the start of the pandemic.
Manitoba also added 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of those cases, 29 were unvaccinated, four were partially vaccinated and nine people fully vaccinated.
There are 613 active cases of COVID, and Manitoba has had 60,333 since March 2020.
Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent.
Looking at hospitalizations, 82 Manitobans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those cases, 45 have active COVID. There are also 19 people in ICU, 13 with active cases.
Of those hospitalized with active COVID-19, 33 people are not vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated. In ICU, 11 people are not vaccinated, while two people are partially vaccinated. None of the active cases in ICU are fully vaccinated individuals.
On Monday, the province completed 1,921 COVID-19 tests, pushing the total to 995,078 since February 2020.
Of the over 60,000 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, 18,590 have been variants of concern.
The majority of cases have been unspecified variants with 9,575, followed by the Alpha variant with 7,257. There has also been 1,395 Delta cases in the province.
There are currently 304 active variant cases and 205 people have died due to variants of concern.
