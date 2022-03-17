Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday

Manitoba is reporting two new deaths related COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths, reported on the province’s official dashboard, bring the death toll to 1,723 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the dashboard, there are 395 Manitobans in hospital being treated for COVID-19, with 162 of the cases being active. The province said 17 people are receiving intensive care, with 11 having active cases.

Manitoba announced 247 new cases, though the province notes the actual case count could be higher as at-home rapid tests aren’t counted towards the total. There are 4,213 active cases in Manitoba.

The five-day test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent.