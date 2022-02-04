Two Norval Morrisseau paintings recovered four decades after brazen theft

The paintings – titled Demi-God Figure 1 (right) and Demi-God Figure 2 (left) – were done by Norval Morrisseau and donated to Confederation College in Thunder Bay in the 1970s. (Submitted: Confederation College) The paintings – titled Demi-God Figure 1 (right) and Demi-God Figure 2 (left) – were done by Norval Morrisseau and donated to Confederation College in Thunder Bay in the 1970s. (Submitted: Confederation College)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island